Comparing Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodexa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -749.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodexa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.74%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 800.40%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodexa Pharmaceuticals $410,000.00 3.05 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $100,000.00 895.82 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.91

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. In addition, the company offers licensing for MTD 201 (Q-octreotide) and MTD211 (Q-brexpiprazole). The company was formerly known as Midatech Pharma plc and changed its name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc in March 2023. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

