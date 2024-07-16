Comparing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.78 million 3.62 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -76.66 Profound Medical $7.20 million 31.11 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -7.09

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68% Profound Medical -386.63% -70.08% -53.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

