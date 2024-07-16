Comparing Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Fractyl Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% N/A -106.33% Fractyl Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 18.99 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.69 Fractyl Health $120,000.00 1,796.25 -$77.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Fractyl Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lucid Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and Fractyl Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 392.31%. Fractyl Health has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.89%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Fractyl Health.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Fractyl Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics



Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Fractyl Health



Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

