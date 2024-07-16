Comparing S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. S&T Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $535.52 million 2.62 $144.78 million $3.53 10.38 Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.87 $9.29 million $1.42 9.51

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for S&T Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.14%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 24.68% 10.86% 1.44% Pathfinder Bancorp 11.50% 7.47% 0.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

