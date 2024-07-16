Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quhuo and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Quhuo.

0.2% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $521.47 million 0.01 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.95 billion 6.08 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -72.54

Quhuo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Volatility and Risk

Quhuo has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Quhuo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

