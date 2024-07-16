Compass Diversified (CODI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CODI opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

