Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,679 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.