Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,014 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

