Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

