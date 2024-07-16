Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $981,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

