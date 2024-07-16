Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 23.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Hershey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $26,565,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $20,024,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HSY opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

