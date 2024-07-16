Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,911 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 502.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,946 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,253,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

