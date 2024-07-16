Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,761 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 157.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.