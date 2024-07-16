Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,712 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 656.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

