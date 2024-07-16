Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,177 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.40. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.