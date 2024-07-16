Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 332.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.