Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

