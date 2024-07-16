Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $377.37 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 712.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.