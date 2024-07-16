Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

HYD opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1882 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

