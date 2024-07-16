Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,914 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

