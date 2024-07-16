Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

