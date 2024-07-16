Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RJF opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.