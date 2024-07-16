Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.