Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,507,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 279,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

