Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 358,037 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

