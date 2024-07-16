Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302,672 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

