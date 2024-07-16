Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 117,680 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Core Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 9.0 %

Core Scientific stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

