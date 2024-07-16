Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

