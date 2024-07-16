Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 27,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

