Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,952,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

