Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EW opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

