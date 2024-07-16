Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

