Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

