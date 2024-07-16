Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 782,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

