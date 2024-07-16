Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

