Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 143,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,969,000. Finally, Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.