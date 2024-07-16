Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,446,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,305,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,108,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 642,797 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

