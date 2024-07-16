Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 215.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.