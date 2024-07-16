Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

