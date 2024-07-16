Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA RWL opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
