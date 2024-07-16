Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $180.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

