Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

