Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

NOW opened at $767.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

