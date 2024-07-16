Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

