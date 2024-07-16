Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 484,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400,453 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.39 and a fifty-two week high of $274.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.