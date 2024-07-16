Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after buying an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,042,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHQ opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.