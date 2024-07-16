Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

