Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

