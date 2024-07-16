Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

