Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.96 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

